Nicoise salad in Kendall Square/MIT

More about Shy Bird - Kendall Square
Shy Bird - Kendall Square
390 Third St., Cambridge
|SEARED RARE TUNA NICOISE SALAD
|$21.50
haricots verts, olives, potatoes, anchovy vinaigrette
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.85
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
