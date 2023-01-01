Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nicoise salad in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve nicoise salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird - Kendall Square

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SEARED RARE TUNA NICOISE SALAD$21.50
haricots verts, olives, potatoes, anchovy vinaigrette
More about Shy Bird - Kendall Square
Consumer pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.85
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

Map

Map

