Pastries in Kendall Square/MIT

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry Platter (serves up to 12 ppl)$34.00
**Please allow 30-45 minutes to prepare** An assortment of fresh-baked pastries including cinnamon and chocolate babka muffins, chocolate and raspberry rugelach, sesame tahini cookies, sprinkle cookies, and more!
(contains nuts)
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
pastries baked yesterday, still great today!$7.00
pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :)
**may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry Basket$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street
Sweet Morning Pastry Assortment image

 

Tatte | Cambridge Catering Kitchen

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Morning Pastry Assortment$52.50
Includes an assortment of: Plain Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Almond Croissant, Morning Buns, Halva Sesame Tea Cakes, and Roasted Strawberry Tea Cakes. Serves 10-12.
Savory Morning Pastry Assortment$52.50
Includes an assortment of: Ham & Cheese Croissant, Spinach Labneh Pita, Cheese Bourekas. Serves 10-12.
Sweet Pastry Assortment$54.00
Includes an assortment of: Plain Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Almond Croissant, Morning Buns, Chocolate Snails, and Cranberry Orange Ginger Muffins. Serves 10-12.
More about Tatte | Cambridge Catering Kitchen

