Pies in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve pies
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
|$9.00
marshmallow fluff cream
|Gingerbread Whoopie Pies
|$9.00
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge
|Unbaked pie crust (frozen)
|$8.00
|Charoset Pie Slice
|$6.00
A delightful blend of apples, pears, currants, and golden raisins plumped in Manishewitz wine, with a walnut streusel.
|Chicken Paprikash Pot Pie (frozen, reheat at home)
|$16.00
A delicious pot pie filled with chicken, paprika, onions, peppers, garlic, butter, flour, vodka, herbs, & spices! Bake at home!
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Chocolate Pecan Pie Bar
|$6.00
|Small Prosciutto Pie
|$23.00
Local arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, hot honey, and post-oven prosciutto .
|Chocolate Pecan Pie Bar
|$6.00
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|cobweb boston cream pie slice
|$6.30
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache (veg, w/o nuts)
|whole chocolate cream pie
|$38.00
this pie is rich and full of dark chocolate paired perfectly with shortbread crust, topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream (veg, w/o nuts)
|slice of apple pie
|$6.30
granny smith + macintosh apples, cinnamon, and flaky pate brisee crust (veg, w/o nuts)
State Park
15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge
|TO GO Fried Peach Pies
|$8.00
Two hand pies made with fresh peaches & fried to order. For takeout, we do not include ice cream.
|Cherry Hand Pies
|$10.00
A pair of sour cherry hand pies with pistachio-amaretto ice cream
Vincent's
233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge
|Pie of the Day
|$7.00
this weeks flavor: Plums & Cream pie w/ Oat Crumble crust
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)