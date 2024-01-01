Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve pies

Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies$9.00
marshmallow fluff cream
Gingerbread Whoopie Pies$9.00
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Unbaked pie crust (frozen)$8.00
Charoset Pie Slice$6.00
A delightful blend of apples, pears, currants, and golden raisins plumped in Manishewitz wine, with a walnut streusel.
Chicken Paprikash Pot Pie (frozen, reheat at home)$16.00
A delicious pot pie filled with chicken, paprika, onions, peppers, garlic, butter, flour, vodka, herbs, & spices! Bake at home!
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Item pic

 

Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Pecan Pie Bar$6.00
Small Prosciutto Pie$23.00
Local arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, hot honey, and post-oven prosciutto .
Chocolate Pecan Pie Bar$6.00
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
cobweb boston cream pie slice$6.30
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache (veg, w/o nuts)
whole chocolate cream pie$38.00
this pie is rich and full of dark chocolate paired perfectly with shortbread crust, topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream (veg, w/o nuts)
slice of apple pie$6.30
granny smith + macintosh apples, cinnamon, and flaky pate brisee crust (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Item pic

 

State Park

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TO GO Fried Peach Pies$8.00
Two hand pies made with fresh peaches & fried to order. For takeout, we do not include ice cream.
Cherry Hand Pies$10.00
A pair of sour cherry hand pies with pistachio-amaretto ice cream
More about State Park
Vincent's image

 

Vincent's

233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pie of the Day$7.00
this weeks flavor: Plums & Cream pie w/ Oat Crumble crust
More about Vincent's
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
Pumpkin Pie Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

