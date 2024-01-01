Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

State Park

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Porchetta Sandwich$14.00
Porchetta, broccoli slaw, scamorza, pickled goat horn peppers, chimichurri, on a A&J King Brioche
More about State Park
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square - 1 Kendall Square

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate$26.50
Smokey sweet and melt in your mouth pork bellies with your choice of two sides.
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Sandwich$14.50
Our delicious smoky, sweet Pork Belly ready to melt in your mouth, piled on a potato bun.
More about The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square - 1 Kendall Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Kendall Square/MIT

Tomato Soup

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Crispy Chicken

Almond Cake

Grilled Chicken

Egg Rolls

Chicken Curry

Fudge

Map

More near Kendall Square/MIT to explore

Harvard Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (700 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (723 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (501 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (761 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1327 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston