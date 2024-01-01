Pudding in Kendall Square/MIT

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chia Pudding (GF) (V)$6.00
Sweetened with Coconut Cream and topped with Fresh Pineapple.
*Nut Allergy* Contains Almond Milk.
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 massachusetts ave, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chocolate pudding cup$6.75
chocolate pudding topped with sweetened whipped cream + cocoa powder (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square - 1 Kendall Square

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caramelized Banana Pudding$6.00
caramelized bananas, vanilla wafers, whipped cream
More about The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square - 1 Kendall Square

