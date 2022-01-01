Turkey clubs in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Turkey + Brie Sandwich image

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey + Brie Sandwich$14.00
Honey roasted turkey, arugula, bacon, triple creme brie, Turkish fig jam on sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
Lingonberry Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Honey roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, lingonberry preserve on sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
More about VESTER
smoked turkey sandwich image

 

FLOUR MASS AVE

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
smoked turkey sandwich$10.50
cherry + cranberry chutney, sage mayo, aged cheddar, mixed greens, multigrain (w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR MASS AVE
Item pic

 

Tatte Catering

318 Third St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Kendall Square/MIT

Katsu

Chicken Katsu

Kale Salad

Curry

Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Map

More near Kendall Square/MIT to explore

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston