Porter Square restaurants you'll love

Porter Square restaurants
Toast

Porter Square's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Indian
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Latin American
Must-try Porter Square restaurants

Consumer pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Bagelsaurus

1796 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

Avg 4 (663 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Jumbo$6.50
Organic over-medium jumbo egg, Cabot cheddar, mustard butter. PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Eggspañola$7.25
Organic over-medium jumbo egg, Maplebrook feta, pimenton aioli, parsley gremolata. (shown here w/ added avocado). PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Cold Smoked$10.00
Brown Trading Co. cold smoked salmon (like lox), cream cheese, capers, red onion & dill.
Served sandwich style. Open faced unavailable at this time. PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
More about Bagelsaurus
Cafe Zing! image

 

Cafe Zing!

25 White St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Pack of Iggys Chocolate Croissants (Copy)$16.00
tomato ricotta pesto croissant!$3.25
Equal Exchange Dark Chocolate Bar ~ Almond$4.00
More about Cafe Zing!
Consumer pic

TAPAS

Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge

2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Maduros$5.00
Fried Sweet ripe plantains
**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
Yuca Frita$9.00
Truffled yuca fries, garlic mojo, cilantro aioli.
**Allium Allergy**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
Ropa Vieja$25.00
**Gluten free**DAIRY Allergy, dairy CANNOT be omitted**NIGHTSHADE Allergy**ALLIUM Allergy**
Shredded flank steak in a delicate tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, rice, black beans, maduros
More about Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
Izakaya Ittoku image

 

Izakaya Ittoku

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Omusoba$12.00
Yakisoba noodles wrapped in an Omelette
Takoyaki$4.00
Fried Octopus balls (Mentai-Mayo/Scallion-Mayo/Grated Radish Ponzu)
Kara-Age$8.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
More about Izakaya Ittoku
Nirvana image

 

Nirvana

1680 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Hakka Noodles$15.00
Tandoori Duck Masala$22.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.00
More about Nirvana
Chalawan Asian Eatery image

NOODLES

Chalawan Asian Eatery

1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seared Scallop$4.00
Seared Alaska scallop with green nahm jim ginger scallion shallot and caramelize crispy duck
Dumpling$11.00
Aunty Wang steam snapper dumpling with chili and black vinegar sauce
Fish Curry$26.00
Malayu style fish curry with chili turmeric lemongrass and home made spices
More about Chalawan Asian Eatery
Sugar & Spice image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad See You$11.95
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with chicken, egg, broccoli, chinese broccoli, carrots
Iced Thai Milk Tea$3.95
Freshly brewed everyday with four different kinds of Thai tea leaves
Crab Rangoon$8.95
Pineapple sauce made in-house
More about Sugar & Spice
Anna's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Anna's Taqueria

822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1021 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Carnitas Burrito$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
More about Anna's Taqueria
Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery image

 

Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery

1876 Massachusetts Avenue, North Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build your own$9.00
Step 1: Choose your base
Step 2: Add toppings
Step 3: Choose your sweet syrup
Brazilian Style$12.00
BASE: Acai pulp, Banana, Blueberries and Guarana Syrup.
TOPPING: Banana, Strawberries, Pacoca, Brazilian Chocolate, Powder Milk and Condense Milk.
Love Oats Bowl$11.50
BASE: Overnight Oats, Almond Milk, Sweetened Coconut flake, Maple Syrup.
TOPPINGS: Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Ground flax Seeds, Almond Butter, home made Apple sauce and Maple syrup.
More about Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery
Shaking Crab image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Shaking Crab

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.1 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lobster Tail (2 Tails)$38.00
Fried Catfish Basket$16.00
Garlic Noodles$6.00
More about Shaking Crab
Mix It image

 

Mix It

1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$7.00
Miso Soup$3.50
Chicken Gyoza$8.00
More about Mix It
Newtowne Grille Cambridge image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Newtowne Grille Cambridge

1945 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.1 (351 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WINGS$13.00
a full pound / choose from: bbq / sweet chili / buffalo / salt and pepper
CHICKEN PARM SUB$13.00
marinara / provolone / toasted
FISH & CHIPS$16.00
Atlantic fried haddock / fries / coleslaw / tartar sauce
More about Newtowne Grille Cambridge
Yume Ga Arukara image

NOODLES

Yume Ga Arukara

1815 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT$20.00
Our spicy hot niku (beef) udon! Comforting homemade chicken broth for the soul. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and shichimi (Japanese pepper flakes) and homemade raiyu (chili oil) PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame, scallions. OUR CHILI OIL CONTAINS SESAME & SCALLIONS.
Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT$17.00
Our hot niku (beef) udon! Comforting homemade chicken broth for the soul. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and shichimi (Japanese pepper flakes). PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame.
Cold Udon TAKE OUT$14.00
Our classic cold niku (beef) udon! Topped with grated ginger, nori (dry seaweed), scallion, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and lemon wedge. ALLERGENS: fish, soy, wheat, gluten. ***Pescatarian Friendly Please Select WITHOUT BEEF!
More about Yume Ga Arukara
Restaurant banner

 

Baraka Cuisine

1728 Massachusetts avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KERANTIKA$8.00
classic chic pea custard,, harissa.
BASTILLA CHICKEN$19.00
Filos, almonds, ras el hanout, caramelized shallots.
CHICKEN TAJINE$26.00
Berber-style aromatic dish cooked in a heavy, earthenware pot, Chicken, cilantro, olives, preserved lemon, onion jam, served with roasted potatoes.
More about Baraka Cuisine

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Porter Square

Salmon

Pad Thai

Crab Rangoon

Gyoza

Rangoon

Pancakes

Dumplings

Drunken Noodles

