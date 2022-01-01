Porter Square restaurants you'll love
More about Bagelsaurus
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Bagelsaurus
1796 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Classic Jumbo
|$6.50
Organic over-medium jumbo egg, Cabot cheddar, mustard butter. PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
|Eggspañola
|$7.25
Organic over-medium jumbo egg, Maplebrook feta, pimenton aioli, parsley gremolata. (shown here w/ added avocado). PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
|Cold Smoked
|$10.00
Brown Trading Co. cold smoked salmon (like lox), cream cheese, capers, red onion & dill.
Served sandwich style. Open faced unavailable at this time. PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
More about Cafe Zing!
Cafe Zing!
25 White St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|4 Pack of Iggys Chocolate Croissants (Copy)
|$16.00
|tomato ricotta pesto croissant!
|$3.25
|Equal Exchange Dark Chocolate Bar ~ Almond
|$4.00
More about Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
TAPAS
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Maduros
|$5.00
Fried Sweet ripe plantains
**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
|Yuca Frita
|$9.00
Truffled yuca fries, garlic mojo, cilantro aioli.
**Allium Allergy**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
|Ropa Vieja
|$25.00
**Gluten free**DAIRY Allergy, dairy CANNOT be omitted**NIGHTSHADE Allergy**ALLIUM Allergy**
Shredded flank steak in a delicate tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, rice, black beans, maduros
More about Izakaya Ittoku
Izakaya Ittoku
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Omusoba
|$12.00
Yakisoba noodles wrapped in an Omelette
|Takoyaki
|$4.00
Fried Octopus balls (Mentai-Mayo/Scallion-Mayo/Grated Radish Ponzu)
|Kara-Age
|$8.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
More about Nirvana
Nirvana
1680 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Vegetable Hakka Noodles
|$15.00
|Tandoori Duck Masala
|$22.00
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.00
More about Chalawan Asian Eatery
NOODLES
Chalawan Asian Eatery
1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Seared Scallop
|$4.00
Seared Alaska scallop with green nahm jim ginger scallion shallot and caramelize crispy duck
|Dumpling
|$11.00
Aunty Wang steam snapper dumpling with chili and black vinegar sauce
|Fish Curry
|$26.00
Malayu style fish curry with chili turmeric lemongrass and home made spices
More about Sugar & Spice
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Pad See You
|$11.95
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with chicken, egg, broccoli, chinese broccoli, carrots
|Iced Thai Milk Tea
|$3.95
Freshly brewed everyday with four different kinds of Thai tea leaves
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.95
Pineapple sauce made in-house
More about Anna's Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Anna's Taqueria
822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Regular Carnitas Burrito
|$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
|Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
More about Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery
Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery
1876 Massachusetts Avenue, North Cambridge
|Popular items
|Build your own
|$9.00
Step 1: Choose your base
Step 2: Add toppings
Step 3: Choose your sweet syrup
|Brazilian Style
|$12.00
BASE: Acai pulp, Banana, Blueberries and Guarana Syrup.
TOPPING: Banana, Strawberries, Pacoca, Brazilian Chocolate, Powder Milk and Condense Milk.
|Love Oats Bowl
|$11.50
BASE: Overnight Oats, Almond Milk, Sweetened Coconut flake, Maple Syrup.
TOPPINGS: Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Ground flax Seeds, Almond Butter, home made Apple sauce and Maple syrup.
More about Shaking Crab
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Shaking Crab
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Lobster Tail (2 Tails)
|$38.00
|Fried Catfish Basket
|$16.00
|Garlic Noodles
|$6.00
More about Mix It
Mix It
1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.00
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
|Chicken Gyoza
|$8.00
More about Newtowne Grille Cambridge
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Newtowne Grille Cambridge
1945 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|WINGS
|$13.00
a full pound / choose from: bbq / sweet chili / buffalo / salt and pepper
|CHICKEN PARM SUB
|$13.00
marinara / provolone / toasted
|FISH & CHIPS
|$16.00
Atlantic fried haddock / fries / coleslaw / tartar sauce
More about Yume Ga Arukara
NOODLES
Yume Ga Arukara
1815 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Spicy Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT
|$20.00
Our spicy hot niku (beef) udon! Comforting homemade chicken broth for the soul. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and shichimi (Japanese pepper flakes) and homemade raiyu (chili oil) PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame, scallions. OUR CHILI OIL CONTAINS SESAME & SCALLIONS.
|Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT
|$17.00
Our hot niku (beef) udon! Comforting homemade chicken broth for the soul. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and shichimi (Japanese pepper flakes). PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame.
|Cold Udon TAKE OUT
|$14.00
Our classic cold niku (beef) udon! Topped with grated ginger, nori (dry seaweed), scallion, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and lemon wedge. ALLERGENS: fish, soy, wheat, gluten. ***Pescatarian Friendly Please Select WITHOUT BEEF!
More about Baraka Cuisine
Baraka Cuisine
1728 Massachusetts avenue, Cambridge
|Popular items
|KERANTIKA
|$8.00
classic chic pea custard,, harissa.
|BASTILLA CHICKEN
|$19.00
Filos, almonds, ras el hanout, caramelized shallots.
|CHICKEN TAJINE
|$26.00
Berber-style aromatic dish cooked in a heavy, earthenware pot, Chicken, cilantro, olives, preserved lemon, onion jam, served with roasted potatoes.