Porter Square Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Porter Square

Consumer pic

TAPAS

Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge

2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Maduros$5.00
Fried Sweet ripe plantains
**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
Yuca Frita$9.00
Truffled yuca fries, garlic mojo, cilantro aioli.
**Allium Allergy**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
Ropa Vieja$25.00
**Gluten free**DAIRY Allergy, dairy CANNOT be omitted**NIGHTSHADE Allergy**ALLIUM Allergy**
Shredded flank steak in a delicate tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, rice, black beans, maduros
More about Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
Izakaya Ittoku image

 

Izakaya Ittoku

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Omusoba$12.00
Yakisoba noodles wrapped in an Omelette
Takoyaki$4.00
Fried Octopus balls (Mentai-Mayo/Scallion-Mayo/Grated Radish Ponzu)
Kara-Age$8.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
More about Izakaya Ittoku
Restaurant banner

 

Baraka Cuisine

1728 Massachusetts avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KERANTIKA$8.00
classic chic pea custard,, harissa.
BASTILLA CHICKEN$19.00
Filos, almonds, ras el hanout, caramelized shallots.
CHICKEN TAJINE$26.00
Berber-style aromatic dish cooked in a heavy, earthenware pot, Chicken, cilantro, olives, preserved lemon, onion jam, served with roasted potatoes.
More about Baraka Cuisine

