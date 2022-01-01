Porter Square Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
Popular items
|Maduros
|$5.00
Fried Sweet ripe plantains
**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
|Yuca Frita
|$9.00
Truffled yuca fries, garlic mojo, cilantro aioli.
**Allium Allergy**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
|Ropa Vieja
|$25.00
**Gluten free**DAIRY Allergy, dairy CANNOT be omitted**NIGHTSHADE Allergy**ALLIUM Allergy**
Shredded flank steak in a delicate tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, rice, black beans, maduros
Izakaya Ittoku
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
Popular items
|Omusoba
|$12.00
Yakisoba noodles wrapped in an Omelette
|Takoyaki
|$4.00
Fried Octopus balls (Mentai-Mayo/Scallion-Mayo/Grated Radish Ponzu)
|Kara-Age
|$8.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
Baraka Cuisine
1728 Massachusetts avenue, Cambridge
Popular items
|KERANTIKA
|$8.00
classic chic pea custard,, harissa.
|BASTILLA CHICKEN
|$19.00
Filos, almonds, ras el hanout, caramelized shallots.
|CHICKEN TAJINE
|$26.00
Berber-style aromatic dish cooked in a heavy, earthenware pot, Chicken, cilantro, olives, preserved lemon, onion jam, served with roasted potatoes.