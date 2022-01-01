Porter Square sushi restaurants you'll love

Porter Square restaurants
Must-try sushi restaurants in Porter Square

Izakaya Ittoku image

 

Izakaya Ittoku

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Omusoba$12.00
Yakisoba noodles wrapped in an Omelette
Takoyaki$4.00
Fried Octopus balls (Mentai-Mayo/Scallion-Mayo/Grated Radish Ponzu)
Kara-Age$8.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
More about Izakaya Ittoku
Mix It image

 

Mix It

1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$7.00
Miso Soup$3.50
Chicken Gyoza$8.00
More about Mix It
Yume Ga Arukara image

NOODLES

Yume Ga Arukara

1815 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT$20.00
Our spicy hot niku (beef) udon! Comforting homemade chicken broth for the soul. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and shichimi (Japanese pepper flakes) and homemade raiyu (chili oil) PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame, scallions. OUR CHILI OIL CONTAINS SESAME & SCALLIONS.
Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT$17.00
Our hot niku (beef) udon! Comforting homemade chicken broth for the soul. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and shichimi (Japanese pepper flakes). PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame.
Cold Udon TAKE OUT$14.00
Our classic cold niku (beef) udon! Topped with grated ginger, nori (dry seaweed), scallion, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and lemon wedge. ALLERGENS: fish, soy, wheat, gluten. ***Pescatarian Friendly Please Select WITHOUT BEEF!
More about Yume Ga Arukara

