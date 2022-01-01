Porter Square sushi restaurants you'll love
Izakaya Ittoku
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
Popular items
Omusoba
$12.00
Yakisoba noodles wrapped in an Omelette
Takoyaki
$4.00
Fried Octopus balls (Mentai-Mayo/Scallion-Mayo/Grated Radish Ponzu)
Kara-Age
$8.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
Mix It
1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge
Popular items
Crab Rangoon
$7.00
Miso Soup
$3.50
Chicken Gyoza
$8.00
NOODLES
Yume Ga Arukara
1815 Mass Ave, Cambridge
Popular items
Spicy Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT
$20.00
Our spicy hot niku (beef) udon! Comforting homemade chicken broth for the soul. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and shichimi (Japanese pepper flakes) and homemade raiyu (chili oil) PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame, scallions. OUR CHILI OIL CONTAINS SESAME & SCALLIONS.
Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT
$17.00
Our hot niku (beef) udon! Comforting homemade chicken broth for the soul. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and shichimi (Japanese pepper flakes). PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame.
Cold Udon TAKE OUT
$14.00
Our classic cold niku (beef) udon! Topped with grated ginger, nori (dry seaweed), scallion, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and lemon wedge. ALLERGENS: fish, soy, wheat, gluten. ***Pescatarian Friendly Please Select WITHOUT BEEF!