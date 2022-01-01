Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beef noodles in
Porter Square
/
Cambridge
/
Porter Square
/
Beef Noodles
Porter Square restaurants that serve beef noodles
Mix It
1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup
$16.50
More about Mix It
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
Avg 4.6
(5053 reviews)
Beef Bangkok Noodle
$14.95
Sauteed chopped beef, onions, peas, carrots, tomatoes with flat rice noodles
More about Sugar & Spice
