Chicken biryani in
Porter Square
/
Cambridge
/
Porter Square
/
Chicken Biryani
Porter Square restaurants that serve chicken biryani
Nirvana
1680 Mass Ave, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Chicken Biryani
$16.00
More about Nirvana
NOODLES
Chalawan Asian Eatery
1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
Avg 4.5
(321 reviews)
Malayu chicken biryani
$15.00
Malayu spiced chicken biryani rice with coriander, cumin. Turmeric, green chili, cardamom, eggplant and mint chutney
More about Chalawan Asian Eatery
