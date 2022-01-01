Eel in Porter Square

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Porter Square restaurants that serve eel
Izakaya Ittoku
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Unagi (Freshwater Eel) Nigiri
$2.75
Freshwater Eel Nigiri
Anago (Sea Eel) Nigiri
$2.75
Sea Eel Nigiri
More about Izakaya Ittoku
Mix It
1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Eel Avocado
$7.95
Eel Sauce
$1.00
Eel Cucumber
$7.95
More about Mix It
