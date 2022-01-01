Go
Cambridge Market & Cafe

Casual Dining, Delivery, Carry out.
We have Sandwiches, Vegetables, Salads,
and a good hot meal.
Come try us out!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

760 Campbell Ln #100 • $

Popular Items

Cajun Chicken Pasta$12.00
Pasta tossed with a Cajun cream and cheese sauce and mixed with sauteed onions, peppers, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach and finished with grilled chicken and blue cheese crumbles.
Meatloaf (2 Pairings)$10.49
Cambridge Salmon (2 Pairings)$15.00
Classic Chicken Salad$8.49
Tender and juicy shredded chicken with pecans, grapes, celery, mayonnaise and seasonings.
Chicken Salad$8.49
Tender and juicy shredded chicken with pecans, grapes, celery, mayonnaise and seasonings.
Cobb Salad$11.00
Romaine topped with grape tomatoes, candied bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles and grilled chicken.
Hot Chicken Salad (2 Pairings)$10.49
Catfish$12.00
Choose Between Regular or Sweet Buffalo. Comes with white beans and coleslaw.
Fountain Drink$2.25
Marinated Ckn Breast (2 Pairings)$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

760 Campbell Ln #100

Bowling Green KY

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
