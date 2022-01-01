Cambridge Market & Cafe
Casual Dining, Delivery, Carry out.
We have Sandwiches, Vegetables, Salads,
and a good hot meal.
Come try us out!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
760 Campbell Ln #100 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
760 Campbell Ln #100
Bowling Green KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Wheatless
Come in and enjoy!
Wild Eggs
Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Bowling Green, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!
Lost River Pizza Co.
Come in and enjoy!