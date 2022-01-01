Go
Cambridge Market & Cafe

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

830 Fairview Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (87 reviews)

Popular Items

Mar. Chicken (2 Pairings)$8.49
Roast Beef Manhattan$8.49
Pint Creamy Mashed Potatoes$6.99
Classic Chicken Salad$8.49
Hot Chicken Salad (2 Pairings)$8.49
Pint Chicken Salad$8.49
White Bean Chowder
Egg Salad$8.49
Meatloaf (2 Pairings)$9.00
Meatloaf (3 Pairings)$10.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

830 Fairview Ave

Bowling Green KY

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

