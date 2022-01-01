Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Arugula salad in
Cambridge
/
Cambridge
/
Arugula Salad
Cambridge restaurants that serve arugula salad
Black Water Bakery
429 Race St, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Beet, Quinoa, and Arugula Salad
$10.00
beets, quinoa, green apple, avocado, pistachios, and goat cheese topped with a red wine vinaigrette
More about Black Water Bakery
Blue Ruin
400 Race St, Cambridge
Avg 5
(46 reviews)
Beet & Burrata Salad
$16.00
More about Blue Ruin
Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge
Sliders
Cheesecake
Paninis
Bisque
Pies
Tarts
Avocado Toast
Cake
More near Cambridge to explore
Grasonville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Saint Michaels
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Solomons
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Prince Frederick
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Lusby
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
North Beach
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(710 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(952 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(606 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(605 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston