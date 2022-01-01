Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve arugula salad

Beet, Quinoa, and Arugula Salad image

 

Black Water Bakery

429 Race St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beet, Quinoa, and Arugula Salad$10.00
beets, quinoa, green apple, avocado, pistachios, and goat cheese topped with a red wine vinaigrette
More about Black Water Bakery
Blue Ruin image

 

Blue Ruin

400 Race St, Cambridge

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beet & Burrata Salad$16.00
More about Blue Ruin

