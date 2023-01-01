Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Cambridge
/
Cambridge
/
Bread Pudding
Cambridge restaurants that serve bread pudding
Black Water Bakery
429 Race St, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$8.99
personal-size bread pudding, call to ask about flavors
More about Black Water Bakery
Vintage 414
414 Race Street, Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(20 reviews)
Banana Pecan Bread Pudding
$11.00
butterscotch, date and pecan ice cream
More about Vintage 414
