Bread pudding in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve bread pudding

Black Water Bakery image

 

Black Water Bakery

429 Race St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$8.99
personal-size bread pudding, call to ask about flavors
More about Black Water Bakery
Vintage 414 image

 

Vintage 414

414 Race Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (20 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Pecan Bread Pudding$11.00
butterscotch, date and pecan ice cream
More about Vintage 414

