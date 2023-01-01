Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken piccata in
Cambridge
/
Cambridge
/
Chicken Piccata
Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken piccata
Ava's Pizzeria - Cambridge
543 Poplar Street, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Chicken Piccata
$22.00
lemons, capers, sautéed spinach, pasta
More about Ava's Pizzeria - Cambridge
Blue Ruin
400 Race St, Cambridge
Avg 5
(46 reviews)
Chicken Piccata
$35.00
More about Blue Ruin
