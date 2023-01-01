Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Cambridge
/
Cambridge
/
Chicken Wraps
Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Black Water Bakery
429 Race St, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Chicken Curry Salad Wrap
$14.00
More about Black Water Bakery
Paul’s Deli On The Creek - 106 Market Sq.
106 Market Sq., Cambridge
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$9.95
Buffalo chicken strip, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
More about Paul’s Deli On The Creek - 106 Market Sq.
