Kale salad in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve kale salad

Blue Ruin image

 

Blue Ruin

400 Race St, Cambridge

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad$16.00
More about Blue Ruin
Vintage 414 image

 

Vintage 414

414 Race Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (20 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Kale Salad$12.00
pink lady apples, shaved turnips, pretzel croutons, pecorino, whole grain mustard vinaigrette
More about Vintage 414

