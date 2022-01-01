Chicken salad in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken salad

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Theo's Restaurant

632 Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Salad$7.99
Grilled Chicken on a bed of iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Tortellini Salad$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast on spring greens topped with cucumbers, onions, tomatoes. and tortellini. Your choice of cheese and dressing.
More about Theo's Restaurant
Central Station Steak and Ale image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Central Station Steak and Ale

2281 Central Ave, CAMBRIDGE

Avg 4.5 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Central Station Steak and Ale

