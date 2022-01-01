Chicken salad in Cambridge
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Theo's Restaurant
632 Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge
|Chicken Breast Salad
|$7.99
Grilled Chicken on a bed of iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Tortellini Salad
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast on spring greens topped with cucumbers, onions, tomatoes. and tortellini. Your choice of cheese and dressing.