Chicken tenders in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Theo's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Theo's Restaurant

632 Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers App$6.99
Cut from fresh boneless chicken breast seasoned breading fried to a golden brown served with your choice of sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$8.99
Five Chicken Fingers on a bed of iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with buffalo sauce on the side and your choice of dressing.
Chicken Fingers (no side)$6.99
More about Theo's Restaurant
Central Station Steak and Ale image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Central Station Steak and Ale

2281 Central Ave, CAMBRIDGE

Avg 4.5 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$14.00
More about Central Station Steak and Ale

