Greek salad in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve greek salad

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Theo's Restaurant

632 Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Small Greek Salad$5.99
Small iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with feta cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, mushrooms, and croutons. Served with House Greek dressing.
Greek Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast on spring greens topped with feta cheese, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, and baked pita breaded. Served with House Greek dressing.
Theo's Greek Salad$8.99
Large iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with feta cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, mushrooms, and croutons. Served with a small side of potato salad and House Greek dressing.
The Forum - 2205 SOUTHGATE PKWY

2205 SOUTHGATE PKWY, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$13.99
Spanakopita(cheese pies), dolmades (stuffed grape leaves), feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & onions
PIZZA

Georgetown Tavern on the Hill

62920 Georgetown Rd, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$4.00
