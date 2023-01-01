Greek salad in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve greek salad
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Theo's Restaurant
632 Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.99
Small iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with feta cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, mushrooms, and croutons. Served with House Greek dressing.
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast on spring greens topped with feta cheese, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, and baked pita breaded. Served with House Greek dressing.
|Theo's Greek Salad
|$8.99
Large iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with feta cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, mushrooms, and croutons. Served with a small side of potato salad and House Greek dressing.
The Forum - 2205 SOUTHGATE PKWY
2205 SOUTHGATE PKWY, Cambridge
|Greek Salad
|$13.99
Spanakopita(cheese pies), dolmades (stuffed grape leaves), feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & onions