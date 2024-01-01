Camden restaurants you'll love
More about Comissioner's Pit Stop Mobile Unit 1 - Old Bone’s - 2233 Camden Bypass
Comissioner's Pit Stop Mobile Unit 1 - Old Bone’s - 2233 Camden Bypass
2233 Camden Bypass, Camden
|Popular items
|Regular Smoked Rib Tip Box
|$10.95
Our rib tips are smoked with a combination of cherry & pecan wood on our Old Hickory Smoker for 3 1/2 hours to absolute perfection. This has become the most popular item on our menu and will definitely be worth the price.
|Large Smoked Rib Tip Plate w/2 Sides
|$16.95
Add your favorite two sides to our delicious smoked rib tips and you will have a great dinner.
|14oz. Ribeye Steak
|$18.95
We're not a Steak House but we will let you be the judge of just how good our ribeye steaks really are.... This is a must try if you desire a tender and flavorful steak on this side of life's challenges. Served with your choice of potato or fries.
More about Commissioner’s Pit Stop Mobile Unit 2 - BONE’S - CAMDEN ALABAMA
Commissioner’s Pit Stop Mobile Unit 2 - BONE’S - CAMDEN ALABAMA
2233 Camden Bypass, Camden
|Popular items
|Loaded FatBoy Fries
|$15.00
Try these loaded fries with your choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, Fried or Grilled Shrimp, Steak, Beef, or Pork. This is a very large serving and can be shared as an appetizer with friends and family. Comes standard with cheese, salsa, peppers, and sour cream. Please feel free to add or take away from our standard dish.
|(4pc) Rib Plate w/2 Sides
|$14.95
Add your favorite two side dishes and enjoy our tender ribs as a quick meal.
|Large (1lb) Cocktail Crab Claws
|$28.95
One pound of deep fried and hand battered crab claws served with your choice of sauces.
More about Hunters Run
Hunters Run
48 camden Bypass, camden