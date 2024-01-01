Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Camden restaurants you'll love

Camden restaurants
Must-try Camden restaurants

Comissioner's Pit Stop Mobile Unit 1 - Old Bone’s - 2233 Camden Bypass

2233 Camden Bypass, Camden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Smoked Rib Tip Box$10.95
Our rib tips are smoked with a combination of cherry & pecan wood on our Old Hickory Smoker for 3 1/2 hours to absolute perfection. This has become the most popular item on our menu and will definitely be worth the price.
Large Smoked Rib Tip Plate w/2 Sides$16.95
Add your favorite two sides to our delicious smoked rib tips and you will have a great dinner.
14oz. Ribeye Steak$18.95
We're not a Steak House but we will let you be the judge of just how good our ribeye steaks really are.... This is a must try if you desire a tender and flavorful steak on this side of life's challenges. Served with your choice of potato or fries.
Commissioner’s Pit Stop Mobile Unit 2 - BONE’S - CAMDEN ALABAMA

2233 Camden Bypass, Camden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded FatBoy Fries$15.00
Try these loaded fries with your choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, Fried or Grilled Shrimp, Steak, Beef, or Pork. This is a very large serving and can be shared as an appetizer with friends and family. Comes standard with cheese, salsa, peppers, and sour cream. Please feel free to add or take away from our standard dish.
(4pc) Rib Plate w/2 Sides$14.95
Add your favorite two side dishes and enjoy our tender ribs as a quick meal.
Large (1lb) Cocktail Crab Claws$28.95
One pound of deep fried and hand battered crab claws served with your choice of sauces.
Hunters Run

48 camden Bypass, camden

No reviews yet
