Camden Arts Yard

The best place to vibe and chill OUTSIDE is at CAY!!! Enjoy good food, amazing drinks and great music at the best social spot on Market…

Popular Items

Single Ticket Admission for “Mamma’s Favorites” Mother’s Day Brunch (5.8.22)$75.00
Single Ticket Admission includes 3 course sample tasting menu with bottomless mimosas from 12-1:30pm. One ticket per person. Parties will be seated together although tickets have been purchased separately. Each person in the party must provide proof of purchase for entry. Shared party seating may occur, if seating becomes limited.

Location

317 Market St

Camden NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
