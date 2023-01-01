Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Camden
/
Camden
/
Lobsters
Camden restaurants that serve lobsters
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fresh & Co
1 Bayview Landing, Camden
Avg 4
(204 reviews)
Lobster Roll
$42.00
Freshly picked Maine lobster roll, truffle fries
More about Fresh & Co
Gypsy Rose Tavern -
115 Elm St, Camden
No reviews yet
Lobster roll
$28.00
More about Gypsy Rose Tavern -
