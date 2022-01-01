Go
Camden Spit & Larder

London inspired eatery featuring spit roasted meats and other bites.

555 Capitol Mall • $$$

Avg 4.5 (2435 reviews)

Popular Items

Asparagus Fites$12.00
Parmesan breaded asparagus w/ chili aioli, lemon (V)
Kids Tender & Fries$12.00
Bowl Seasonal Soup$8.00
Daily Changing Seasonal Soup
The English Dip$22.00
roast beef, torpedo roll, smoked cheddar, worcestershire onions, horseradish cream, au jus, chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ bacon, avocado, provolone, chili aioli, lettuce, grilled onions on brioche bun w/ house chips
Hand Cut Fries$8.00
aioli & curried ketchup (v, gf)
Veggie Sandwich$17.00
Veggie Sandwich w/ pea hummus, pickled vegetables, avocado, marinated mushrooms, and sprouts served on sliced whole wheat w/ house chips
CS&L Burger$19.00
wagyu beef, Clover cheddar, pickle mayonnaise, lettuce, red onion, hand cut fries
Camden Caesar Salad$18.00
romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, garlic croutons, soft egg, parmesan, CS&L Caesar dressing
Spring Power Salad$17.00
baby spinach, quinoa, snap peas, asparagus, pea hummus, crispy chickpeas, tarragon vinaigrette (v, gf)
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

555 Capitol Mall

Sacramento CA

