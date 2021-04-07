Camellia’s Cafe - 116 High Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
116 High Street, Holyoke MA 01040
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BLUE DOOR GATHERINGS - 400 Dwight Street
No Reviews
400 Dwight Street Holyoke, MA 01040
View restaurant