Chicken salad in Cameron

The Twisted Grape
54 Melody Ln, Cameron
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.90
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce with kalamata olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, & feta cheese.
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$12.90
Crispy fried chicken over mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, monterey jack cheese & croutons.
|Chipotle Chicken Salad
|$12.90
Blackened grilled chicken over mixed greens with black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onions, & shredded monterey jack cheese. Topped with crispy home fried tortilla strips.