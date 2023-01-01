Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Cameron

Cameron restaurants
Cameron restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

The Twisted Grape

54 Melody Ln, Cameron

Avg 4.5 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Chicken Salad$12.90
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce with kalamata olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, & feta cheese.
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$12.90
Crispy fried chicken over mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, monterey jack cheese & croutons.
Chipotle Chicken Salad$12.90
Blackened grilled chicken over mixed greens with black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onions, & shredded monterey jack cheese. Topped with crispy home fried tortilla strips.
More about The Twisted Grape
Consumer pic

 

RUDINO PIZZA & GRINDERS - CAMERON

1574 NC-87, Cameron

No reviews yet
Takeout
SMALL CHICKEN SALAD$7.49
Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese. Your choice of crispy chicken, buffalo chicken, BBQ chicken, or grilled chicken.
More about RUDINO PIZZA & GRINDERS - CAMERON

