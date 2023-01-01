Nachos in Cameron
Cameron restaurants that serve nachos
The Twisted Grape
54 Melody Ln, Cameron
|Beef Nachos
|$14.90
Layered with nacho cheese, beef, shredded monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, shredded lettuce & sour cream.
|Chicken Nachos
|$14.90
Layered with nacho cheese, grilled chicken, shredded monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, shredded lettuce & sour cream.
RUDINO PIZZA & GRINDERS - CAMERON
1574 NC-87, Cameron
|Single NACHOS
|$10.49
Crisp tortilla chips covered with our three cheese blend. Topped with pork carnitas, lettuce,
diced tomatoes, black olives, jalopenõs, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Add side of Guacamole 1.00.
|Double NACHOS
|$12.49
