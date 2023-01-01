Go
Banner picView gallery

Cameron's Lobster House - 18 Bath Road

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

18 Bath Road

Brunswick, ME 04011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

18 Bath Road, Brunswick ME 04011

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blueberries
orange starNo Reviews
4 Bowdoin Mill Island Topsham, ME 04086
View restaurantnext
Joshua's Restaurant and Tavern - 123 Maine Street
orange starNo Reviews
123 Maine Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
Oriental Restaurant - 13 Mill Street
orange star4.3 • 344
13 Mill Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
Nomad Pizza Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
14 Maine Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
NexDine - Amtrak Train 3 (212)
orange starNo Reviews
2 Turner St. Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
Amato's - Brunswick
orange star4.6 • 1,920
148 Pleasant Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brunswick

Amato's - Brunswick
orange star4.6 • 1,920
148 Pleasant Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
Oriental Restaurant - 13 Mill Street
orange star4.3 • 344
13 Mill Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Brunswick

Bath

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cameron's Lobster House - 18 Bath Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston