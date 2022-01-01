Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
Once you enter our café, you will enjoy our quiet oasis with free Wi-Fi, gourmet wraps, salads, sandwiches, flat bread pizzas and paninis.
Order from our breakfast menu all day long, indulge in one of our gourmet wraps, salads, sandwiches, panini, or flat pizza for a quick lunch, or enjoy a gourmet coffee or freshly made smoothie for a mid afternoon break.
Want something special for dinner? Come in and try our gourmet flat bread pizza with a side salad and your favorite bottle of root beer or cream soda.
Location
1216 W 41st Street
Sioux Falls SD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
