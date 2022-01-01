Go
Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

Once you enter our café, you will enjoy our quiet oasis with free Wi-Fi, gourmet wraps, salads, sandwiches, flat bread pizzas and paninis.
Order from our breakfast menu all day long, indulge in one of our gourmet wraps, salads, sandwiches, panini, or flat pizza for a quick lunch, or enjoy a gourmet coffee or freshly made smoothie for a mid afternoon break.
Want something special for dinner? Come in and try our gourmet flat bread pizza with a side salad and your favorite bottle of root beer or cream soda.

1216 W 41st Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mexican Daredevil Hot Wrap$9.75
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken breast, black beans, red onions, pepper jack, cilantro, roasted poblano dressing, and Daredevil BBQ sauce
Club Med Hot Wrap$9.75
Herb-garlic tortilla, grilled chicken breast, red onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, spinach, sun-dried tomato pesto, pesto mayo
Chicken Artichoke Hot Wrap$9.75
Herb-garlic tortilla, grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, feta cheese, and pesto mayo
Island Time$4.99
Mango, peach, banana, orange juice & yogurt
Blueberries Cozumel$4.99
Blueberries, peaches & honey
Create You Own Hot Wrap$9.75
Create your own hot wrap! Choose your tortilla, then 1 meat, 1 cheese, 2 veggies, and your desired dressing/sauce.
Paris Bistro Hot Wrap$9.75
White tortilla, ham, Brie, green apples, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, and honey mustard
Michelangelo Hot Wrap$9.75
Herb-garlic tortilla, grilled chicken breast, red onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, black olives, thyme, rosemary, and balsamic glaze
Banana Berry$4.99
Banana, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries & honey
Strawberry Tweet$4.99
Strawberries, banana & yogurt
Location

1216 W 41st Street

Sioux Falls SD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
