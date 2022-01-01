Go
Camille's Wood Fired Pizza

Not you're average pizza parlor... Wood-fired gourmet pies with creative fresh ingredients. Small plates, pastas, and panini sandwiches. Don't miss our Award Winning fresh Salads!

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

23 E Fieldstone Commons • $$

Avg 4.6 (840 reviews)

Popular Items

Toscano Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, olives, tomato, roasted peppers, warm polenta croutons, homemade balsamic dressing
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, croutons, grana padano parmesan cheese,
House Caesar dressing
Spicy Roni$16.99
pepperoni, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, red onion, chopped chili peppers
Fried Mozz$7.99
Two squares of Fresh Mozzarella
Classic Cheese$14.99
tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, grated parmesan. "New Haven Style"
Billy's Bianco$18.99
pistachio, garlic cream sauce, goat cheese, ricotta, red onion, truffle honey
Arugula Salad$9.00
Arugula, roasted walnut, grape tomato, red onion, goat cheese, homemade lemon vinaigrette
Margherita$14.99
tomato sauce, romano, fresh mozzarella, basil
House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, olives, fresh mozzarella, House white balsamic dressing
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.99
Fried Buffalo Cauliflower with blue cheese crumbles
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

23 E Fieldstone Commons

Tolland CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
