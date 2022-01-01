Go
Camillo

PIZZA • PASTA

1146 Nostrand Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (2354 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita Pinsa$14.00
Tomatoes, fresh basil, and fior di latte mozzarella.
Insalata$12.00
Mix of 14 different salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata, fresh grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
Tonnarelli alla Carbonara$18.00
Gentile tonnarelli pasta, guanciale (pork), egg yolk (pasteurized), parmigiano cheese
Paccheri Cacio e Pepe$18.00
Gentile pasta, pecorino Romano, black pepper
Carciofi alla Giudia$18.00
Fried whole artichokes, fresh mint.
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
Sicilian eggplants, tomato pomarola, parmesan, basil
Felino Pinsa$16.00
Imported salame Felino, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, chili oil, and fennel seeds.
Capricciosa Pinsa$19.00
Artichokes, mushrooms, prosciutto cotto, olives, tomatoes, and mozzarella.
Tiramisu$10.00
Mascarpone, egg yolks, Italian lady fingers, cocoa, coffee
Pappardelle$18.00
Fresh pappardelle pasta, oxtail & beef cheeks braised with red wine, tomatoes & cloves
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1146 Nostrand Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
