Latin American
Steakhouses
Caminito Steakhouse

395 Reviews

$$

7 Old S St

Northampton, MA 01060

Popular Items

SIDE Broccoli$3.00
Beet Salad$9.00
roasted beets, gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnut vinaigrette
Rib Eye$38.00
18Oz. With Broccoli & Garlic Confit Mashed Potatoes
Sirloin$35.00
14Oz. With Cast Iron Carrots, Garlic Confit Mashed Potatoes, Creamy Gorgonzola Sauce
Lava Cake$8.00
SIDE Carrots$5.00
Swordfish$30.00
served with house risotto
Filet Mignon$42.00
8 Oz. Grass Fed Filet Mignon, Potato Gratin, Brussels Sprouts, Mustard Crème Sauce
Steak Tip Skewers$28.00
steak tips, mixed vegetable, over Risotto of the Day: caminitosteakhouse.com/menu
Caesar Salad app$9.00
parmesan cheese, croutons
Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

7 Old S St, Northampton MA 01060

