Ca' Momi Osteria
Ca’ Momi Osteria is Downtown Napa’s Obsessively Authentic Italian restaurant, featuring a bountiful menu that celebrates the purity of local & organic ingredients from small producers melded expertly with hundreds, if not thousands of years of Italian culinary history. We practice ethical omnivorism by encouraging a “nose to tail” standard using ethically sourced meats, poultry, dairy & eggs, to protect a sustainable & conscientious future.
PIZZA
1141 1st St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1141 1st St
Napa CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Namaste Indian Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Winstons Cafe and Bakery
Locals-focused cafe bakery featuring bagels, sandwiches, donuts, breakfast and lunch with an East meets Westcoast influence.
Compline
A downtown Napa wine bar and Californian restaurant.
Jam Cellars, Tarla Mediterranean Grill
Come in and enjoy!