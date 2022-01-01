Go
Ca' Momi Osteria

Ca’ Momi Osteria is Downtown Napa’s Obsessively Authentic Italian restaurant, featuring a bountiful menu that celebrates the purity of local & organic ingredients from small producers melded expertly with hundreds, if not thousands of years of Italian culinary history. We practice ethical omnivorism by encouraging a “nose to tail” standard using ethically sourced meats, poultry, dairy & eggs, to protect a sustainable & conscientious future.

PIZZA

1141 1st St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1896 reviews)

Popular Items

pizza carciofi & porcini (vegetarian)$24.00
grilled artichoke hearts, artichoke purée, porcini mushrooms, smoked buffalo mozzarella & no tomato. gluten free option available
burrata & verdure (vegetarian)$24.00
burrata with ca' momi garden roasted organic vegetables & organic flatbread. gluten free option available
organic margherita DOP (vegetarian)$20.00
organic basil, organic san marzano dop tomatoes, mozzarella di bufala. gluten free option available
misticanza (gluten free & vegetarian)$14.00
organic mixed baby greens with pecorino sardo, hazelnuts & lemon vinaigrette
erbe cotte (gluten free & vegan)$12.00
organic leafy greens sautéed with soffritto & calabrian chile
verdure arroste (gluten free & vegan)$12.00
wood-oven roasted organic seasonal vegetables
pollo fritto$28.00
herb-marinated crispy mary's organic chicken & crispy sage leaves
pizza norcina
housemade marin sun farms pork sausage, wild & imported porcini mushrooms, organic raw onion & smoked mozzarella di bufala. gluten free option available
kid's pizza formaggio (vegetarian)$18.00
cheese pizza; gluten free option available
pizza fornaio
spicy salame, organic oven-dried tomatoes, basil, bellwether ricotta & pecorino romano. gluten free option available
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1141 1st St

Napa CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

