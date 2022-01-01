Go
Camp 4 Wine Café

tasty fare inspired by cafe's in italy, as well as whatever travels the boss has been on. wine from all over the globe at fair prices. please join us. it'll be a good time.

SMOKED SALMON

1508 10th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1485 reviews)

Popular Items

kiwi-pineapple-habanero to go$11.00
flank steak$20.00
house roasted flank steak, chimicurri, fontina cheese, arugula.
poke bowl$20.00
ahi tossed with black sesame seeds in a clean ponzu sauce (we use coconut aminos rather than soy), mixed greens, sticky rice, fresh fruit, wakame salad, Cucumber, Ginger, Sriracha Mayo.
chocolate panini bites$8.00
sweet, salty, hot and cold
french dip$18.00
eye of round, swiss cheese, horseradish mayo, house made jus. yum.
cannot be made as salad.
strawberry lemon frozé to go$11.00
roasted chicken$16.00
chicken, pesto, sliced green apple, brie.
classic whipped feta$17.00
nicolau farms feta, greek yogurt, sciabica's mediterranean medley olive oil, naturacentric hibiscus honey, herbs, cypress flake salt, fresh ground pepper, crostini.
chicken & bacon$16.00
dave's meat's bacon, roasted chicken, tomato, lemon-rosemary mayo, pepper jack.
chicken poke$15.00
grilled chicken tossed with black sesame seeds in a clean ponzu sauce (we use coconut aminos rather than soy), mixed greens, sticky rice, tangerine, fresh fruit, wakame salad, Cucumber, Ginger, Sriracha Mayo, dusted with Chili Flakes
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

1508 10th St

Modesto CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
