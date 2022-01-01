Camp Hill restaurants you'll love
Fusion Fire (Open for Dine-In with Limited Seating)
3421 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill
|Popular items
|KALEIDOSCOPE
|$14.50
Our newest addition to the menu: Spicy crab(kani) inside with black pepper tuna and avocado outside, topped with eel sauce, yum yum sauce and sriracha
|GENERAL CHICKEN
|$15.00
Lightly battered and fried white meat chicken tossed in a spicy sweet tangy sauce.
|PAD THAI
|$14.50
Stir-fried Thai style rice noodle with eggs, fried firm tofu strips, and flavored with tamarind pulp, shallots, red chili pepper and palm sugar served with lemon wedges and topped with crushed roasted peanuts.
SEAFOOD
The Watershed Pub
2129 Market St., Camp Hill
|Popular items
|Beef Short Rib
|$32.00
smoked grass fed local harvest beef short rib, whipped parsnips,
horseradish, mustard glazed broccoli rabe, natural jus
|Shrimp & Grits
|$25.00
wood-grilled head on shrimp, cheddar grits, tomatoes, spinach,
poblano peppers, roasted red pepper beurre blanc, pickled peppers,
cilantro
|Wood Grilled Caesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine lettuce, buttered whole wheat brioche croutons, shaved local romano, white anchovy, house made classic caesar dressing
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Simply Turkey & More
32 Erford Rd, Camp Hill
|Popular items
|INDIVIDUAL TURKEY DINNER PLATTERS
|$15.95
Build your own platter!!! Automatically comes with our freshly roasted sliced turkey breast meat & roll. Choose 4 of your favorite sides and enjoy!!
|Chef Salad
|$8.75
Our standard chef salad is freshy roasted turkey breast with shredded cheese, juicy tomatoes, bacon & herbed croutons.
Feel free to customize your salad with your own favorite ingredients with the options below!
Feel free to customize by choosing 1 protein & 3 of your favorite toppings!
|Simply The Best Combo
|$11.45
Any full sandwich or wrap, choice of side & bag of chips.
The Pizza Grille 2
3817 Gettysburg Rd, CAMP HILL