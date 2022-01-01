Camp Hill restaurants you'll love

Camp Hill restaurants
Toast
  • Camp Hill

Camp Hill's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Asian fusion
Sushi
Must-try Camp Hill restaurants

Fusion Fire (Open for Din-In with Limited Seating) image

 

Fusion Fire (Open for Dine-In with Limited Seating)

3421 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
KALEIDOSCOPE$14.50
Our newest addition to the menu: Spicy crab(kani) inside with black pepper tuna and avocado outside, topped with eel sauce, yum yum sauce and sriracha
GENERAL CHICKEN$15.00
Lightly battered and fried white meat chicken tossed in a spicy sweet tangy sauce.
PAD THAI$14.50
Stir-fried Thai style rice noodle with eggs, fried firm tofu strips, and flavored with tamarind pulp, shallots, red chili pepper and palm sugar served with lemon wedges and topped with crushed roasted peanuts.
More about Fusion Fire (Open for Dine-In with Limited Seating)
The Watershed Pub image

SEAFOOD

The Watershed Pub

2129 Market St., Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Short Rib$32.00
smoked grass fed local harvest beef short rib, whipped parsnips,
horseradish, mustard glazed broccoli rabe, natural jus
Shrimp & Grits$25.00
wood-grilled head on shrimp, cheddar grits, tomatoes, spinach,
poblano peppers, roasted red pepper beurre blanc, pickled peppers,
cilantro
Wood Grilled Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine lettuce, buttered whole wheat brioche croutons, shaved local romano, white anchovy, house made classic caesar dressing
More about The Watershed Pub
Simply Turkey & More image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Simply Turkey & More

32 Erford Rd, Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
INDIVIDUAL TURKEY DINNER PLATTERS$15.95
Build your own platter!!! Automatically comes with our freshly roasted sliced turkey breast meat & roll. Choose 4 of your favorite sides and enjoy!!
Chef Salad$8.75
Our standard chef salad is freshy roasted turkey breast with shredded cheese, juicy tomatoes, bacon & herbed croutons.
Feel free to customize your salad with your own favorite ingredients with the options below!
Feel free to customize by choosing 1 protein & 3 of your favorite toppings!
Simply The Best Combo$11.45
Any full sandwich or wrap, choice of side & bag of chips.
More about Simply Turkey & More
Restaurant banner

 

Breakfast Club Diner

1104 Carlisle Road, camp hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Breakfast Club Diner
Restaurant banner

 

The Pizza Grille 2

3817 Gettysburg Rd, CAMP HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Pizza Grille 2
