Caesar salad in Camp Hill

Camp Hill restaurants
Camp Hill restaurants that serve caesar salad

The Pizza Grille 2

3817 Gettysburg Rd, CAMP HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
More about The Pizza Grille 2
SANDWICH

3499 Market Street, Camp Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAESAR SALAD$7.00
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, grated parmesan & homemade focaccia croutons with caesar dressing.
More about SANDWICH
SEAFOOD

The Watershed Pub

2129 Market St., Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Wood Grilled Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine lettuce, buttered whole wheat brioche croutons, shaved local romano, white anchovy, house made classic caesar dressing
More about The Watershed Pub
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Simply Turkey & More

32 Erford Rd, Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.25
Chunks of our freshly roasted turkey or chicken breast, hard boiled eggs, bacon & herbed croutons. Served with a creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Simply Turkey & More

