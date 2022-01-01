Caesar salad in Camp Hill
Camp Hill restaurants that serve caesar salad
The Pizza Grille 2
3817 Gettysburg Rd, CAMP HILL
|Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
SANDWICH
3499 Market Street, Camp Hill
|CAESAR SALAD
|$7.00
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, grated parmesan & homemade focaccia croutons with caesar dressing.
SEAFOOD
The Watershed Pub
2129 Market St., Camp Hill
|Wood Grilled Caesar Salad
|$13.00
