Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Camp Hill
/
Camp Hill
/
Carrot Cake
Camp Hill restaurants that serve carrot cake
The Pizza Grille 2
3817 Gettysburg Rd, CAMP HILL
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake (GF)
$7.50
More about The Pizza Grille 2
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Simply Turkey & More
32 Erford Rd, Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(405 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$3.99
More about Simply Turkey & More
Browse other tasty dishes in Camp Hill
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Salad
Cake
Cheesecake
Pasta Salad
Tuna Salad
Scallops
Fruit Salad
More near Camp Hill to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston