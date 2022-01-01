Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Camp Hill

Camp Hill restaurants
Camp Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad

Banner pic

 

The Pizza Grille 2

3817 Gettysburg Rd, CAMP HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Salad
Chopped mixed greens, grilled chicken, garbanzo beans, diced tomatoes & dijon vinaigrette
More about The Pizza Grille 2
Simply Turkey & More image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Simply Turkey & More

32 Erford Rd, Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Apple, Cranberry, Walnut Chicken Salad$8.95
Freshly roasted chunks of chicken breast mixed with fresh apples, dried cranberries & walnuts in our special sauce.
1/2 Lbs Chicken Salad$5.25
Chicken Salad$8.25
Finely chopped and mixed with celery onions & parsley. Served with crunchy lettuce & juicy tomatoes.
More about Simply Turkey & More

