Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Camp Hill

Go
Camp Hill restaurants
Toast

Camp Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

The Pizza Grille 2

3817 Gettysburg Rd, CAMP HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich$10.50
Thin sliced chicken steak, provolone cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms & red peppers on a baguette
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.70
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, organic greens & champagne vinaigrette on seasoned focaccia. Try it blackened
More about The Pizza Grille 2
Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD

The Watershed Pub

2129 Market St., Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken, house made hot seasoning, black pepper garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with garbanzo bean salad
More about The Watershed Pub
Simply Turkey & More image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Simply Turkey & More

32 Erford Rd, Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.95
Oven roasted chicken breast, gravy, choice of bread & side.
More about Simply Turkey & More

Browse other tasty dishes in Camp Hill

Tuna Salad

Fruit Salad

Turkey Clubs

Cake

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Cheesecake

Pasta Salad

Scallops

Map

More near Camp Hill to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston