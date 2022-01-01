Chicken sandwiches in Camp Hill
Camp Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Pizza Grille 2
The Pizza Grille 2
3817 Gettysburg Rd, CAMP HILL
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$10.50
Thin sliced chicken steak, provolone cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms & red peppers on a baguette
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.70
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, organic greens & champagne vinaigrette on seasoned focaccia. Try it blackened
More about The Watershed Pub
SEAFOOD
The Watershed Pub
2129 Market St., Camp Hill
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken, house made hot seasoning, black pepper garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with garbanzo bean salad