Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit salad in Camp Hill

Go
Camp Hill restaurants
Toast

Camp Hill restaurants that serve fruit salad

Banner pic

 

The Pizza Grille 2

3817 Gettysburg Rd, CAMP HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit & Nut Salad
Chopped mixed greens, goat cheese, dried cherries, candied walnuts & balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Pizza Grille 2
Simply Turkey & More image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Simply Turkey & More

32 Erford Rd, Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Fruit Salad$3.95
More about Simply Turkey & More

Browse other tasty dishes in Camp Hill

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Carrot Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Scallops

Turkey Clubs

Pasta Salad

Cheesecake

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Camp Hill to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston