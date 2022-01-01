Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Camp Hill

Camp Hill restaurants that serve salmon

The Pizza Grille 2

3817 Gettysburg Rd, CAMP HILL

TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Scottish Salmon$19.60
Grilled salmon, topped with a balsamic glaze
Salmon with Ginger Sauce$20.00
Grilled salmon topped with ginger sauce over grilled pineapple with asparagus & zucchini noodles
More about The Pizza Grille 2
Fusion Fire (Permanently Closed unless we change our mind AGAIN :)

3421 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill

TakeoutDelivery
SALMON SASHIMI APP$14.00
7 pieces of raw Salmon
SALMON$6.50
HAWAIIAN SALMON BOWL$17.00
Fresh Salmon (raw) with Pineapples, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Soy Beans on a bed of sushi rice, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce, garnished with crunch, caviar, scallion and sesame seeds
More about Fusion Fire (Permanently Closed unless we change our mind AGAIN :)
SANDWICH

3499 Market Street, Camp Hill

TakeoutDelivery
BLACKENED SALMON$12.00
Blackened salmon with arugula, caramelized onion & bistro sauce on a ciabatta roll.
SALMON BLT$12.25
Grilled salmon with lettuce, tomato, mayo & bacon on a ciabatta roll.
More about SANDWICH

