Salmon in Camp Hill
Camp Hill restaurants that serve salmon
More about The Pizza Grille 2
The Pizza Grille 2
3817 Gettysburg Rd, CAMP HILL
|Fresh Scottish Salmon
|$19.60
Grilled salmon, topped with a balsamic glaze
|Salmon with Ginger Sauce
|$20.00
Grilled salmon topped with ginger sauce over grilled pineapple with asparagus & zucchini noodles
More about Fusion Fire (Permanently Closed unless we change our mind AGAIN :)
Fusion Fire (Permanently Closed unless we change our mind AGAIN :)
3421 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill
|SALMON SASHIMI APP
|$14.00
7 pieces of raw Salmon
|SALMON
|$6.50
|HAWAIIAN SALMON BOWL
|$17.00
Fresh Salmon (raw) with Pineapples, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Soy Beans on a bed of sushi rice, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce, garnished with crunch, caviar, scallion and sesame seeds