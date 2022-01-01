Camp Outpost Co.

Go
1811 S Alamo St

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)

Quarter Rotisserie$14.95
smashed yukon golds, arugula, radish, chimichurri, charred onion aioli and espresso bbq sauces
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$7.95
candied pecans, pecorino, jalapeno honey mustard dipping sauce
Fried Chicken$13.95
pickled red onions, arugula, calabrian chili aioli, toasted sesame bun, camp fries
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
espresso bbq sauce
Shrimp Tacos$13.95
two gulf shrimp tacos, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime aioli, corn tortilla
Camp Burger$13.95
certified angus beef, tomato, pickle, red onion, romaine lettuce, camp sauce, house-made brioche bun, camp fries
Roasted Chicken Tacos$11.95
cabbage slaw, salsa roja, spicy crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Mission Salad$12.95
roasted corn, black beans, avocado, romaine, lime vinaigrette, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresca, spicy crema
Market Salad$11.95
mixed greens, beets, apple, green beans, pickled onions, bleu cheese, candied pecans, sherry vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar$12.95
rotisserie chicken, romaine, radicchio, baby kale, croutons, pecorino, classic caesar dressing
1811 S Alamo St

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
