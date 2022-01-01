Camp Trapezium
Camp Trapezium specializes in mixed fermentation beers, with a special focus on Virginia-grown ingredients, including some grown right on location. Featuring 76 acres of pristine farmland and a newly renovated farmhouse for Airbnb rentals.
Located at 140 Union Hill Road in Amherst, just off the Brew Ridge Trail.
140 Union Hill Road
Amherst VA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
