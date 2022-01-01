Go
Camp Trapezium specializes in mixed fermentation beers, with a special focus on Virginia-grown ingredients, including some grown right on location. Featuring 76 acres of pristine farmland and a newly renovated farmhouse for Airbnb rentals.
Located at 140 Union Hill Road in Amherst, just off the Brew Ridge Trail.

140 Union Hill Road

Popular Items

Water Wheel$10.00
Build your own - starts with red sauce + cheese.
Depot$10.00
Build your own - start with olive oil & garlic + cheese.
One Dip w/ Breadsticks$7.00
Our house-made flatbread served with your choice of beer cheese, hummus, or farm pesto.
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Hot butter and salt crust + sweet Bavarian mustard. Add house made beer cheese for $3.
Trio of Dips$13.00
Choose three from our seasonal selection of dips, served with flatbread.
The Wydner Deluxe$16.00
Red sauce, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, prosciutto + five cheese blend.
Farmer's Salad$9.00
Seasonal selection of greens & veggies straight from the Camp Trapezium farm, with blue cheese, ranch, or vinaigrette. Add chicken for $4.
The Lord Jeffery$13.00
Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, five cheese blend + bourbon BBQ.
The AMC$12.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic + olive oil.
Cookies$4.50
140 Union Hill Road

Amherst VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Smokin' Barrel @ Blue Mountain Barrel House

Come in and enjoy!

5th St. Grind

Life Starts With Coffee!

Bacon Street Bagels

Hand Rolled, Kettle Boiled
Made Fresh Daily

The White Hart Cafe

Lynchburg's Livingroom

