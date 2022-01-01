Mac and cheese in Camp Verde
Camp Verde restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Low Places Bar & Grill
564 South Main Street, Camp Verde
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Penne Pasta, beer cheese, bacon crumbles, french fries
Flew the Coop Nashville Hot Chicken Shack
1620 West State Route 260 Suite D, Camp Verde
|Coop Style Mac n' Cheese
|$10.95
Homemade Mac n' Cheese with FTC Chicken topped with chopped pickles & drizzled with our House Made Hot Sauce.
|Mac n' Cheese
|$3.75
|Large Mac N Cheese
|$7.00