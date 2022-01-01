Go
Camp

Come in and enjoy!

300 Daniel Webster Highway • $$

Avg 4 (254 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish 'n Chips$19.99
Haddock battered in our Common Man Ale, fried and served with our super slaw, seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
New England-Style Pot Roast$20.99
Slow-roasted and served with classic vegetables and spinach, Cheddar chive mashed potatoes, pan jus and crispy onions.
BBQ Ribs$22.99
Falling-off-the-bone tender, smothered in our bold and tangy Bubbies’ BBQ sauce and served with french fries and veggie slaw.
Steak Tips$22.99
Grilled bourbon-marinated tips served with sweet potato tots and kielbasa hash with a mushroom demi-glace.
Bloomin' Bread$11.99
Fresh-baked blossomed bread boule with garlic herb butter, caramelized onions, bacon and Cheddar. Served with beer cheese made with our own Common Man Ale.
Camp's Famous Buttermilk Chicken$19.99
Buttermilk-marinated chicken breast, breaded, fried golden and topped with spiced sautéed apples and Gouda sauce. Served with Cheddar chive mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.
Campfire Steak$27.99
Grilled sirloin with blue cheese fondue, served with Cheddar chive mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables and crispy potato sticks.
Chicken Pot Pie$18.99
Chock-full of slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, and onion, served over creamy mashed potato and savory chicken gravy with cheddar chive waffle-pressed biscuits.
Camp Crackers$6.99
Our version of the best sharing thing you can imagine! Cheddar and Gorgonzola-topped flatbread with a touch of garlic and scallions. Baked ’til crispy.
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapenos$11.99
Cream cheese-stuffed with peach gastrique.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

300 Daniel Webster Highway

Meredith NH

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
