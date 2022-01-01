Go
Toast

Campanelle

Italian Influenced American Fare

FRENCH FRIES

7114 Otter Lake Rd #150 • $$$

Avg 3.8 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ$14.99
Chicken or pulled pork, onions, pickles & moonshine BBQ sauce, topped with mozzarella & sharp cheddar.
Choice of chicken or pulled pork
Boneless Wings$13.99
Lightly breaded & tossed in one of our signature flavors. Comes with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
* Wing flavors in order from Mild to "CRAZY" HOT!
Traditional Wings$13.99
Order plain or select one of our signature flavors. Includes choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing.
* Wing flavors in order from Mild to "CRAZY" HOT!
Loaded Cheese Bread$7.99
Premium soft hoagie bread loaded up & toasted with garlic olive oil, our 5-cheese sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan & a dash of basil. Served with a side of marinara.
Whole Hog$15.99
Bacon, cubed ham & pulled pork, topped with sharp cheddar cheese.
Chicago Dogs
All-beef, skinless, 1/5lb jumbo dog on a poppy seed bun, pickle spear, “neon” green relish, tomatoes, onions, sport peppers, celery salt & yellow mustard.
The BIG Cheesy$12.99
Plenty of cheese & noodles topped with
mozzarella & sharp cheddar.
Chick 'n Parm$14.99
Diced chicken breast, Italian seasoning, topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan.
CBR$14.99
Diced chicken breast & bacon topped with
mozzarella, sharp cheddar & creamy ranch dressing.
Hot Italiano$14.99
Seasoned ground beef & Italian sausage topped with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan & a pepperoncini.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

7114 Otter Lake Rd #150

Lino Lakes MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Blue Heron Grill

No reviews yet

Your neighborhood family restaurant where you can come in, enjoy great food, atmosphere and relax!

The Tavern On Main

No reviews yet

The Tavern On Main is a premier family owned and operated sports bar conveniently located one mile off of 35W in Lino Lakes. We offer great daily food specials, friendly service, fun atmosphere,pull tabs and happy hour 7 days a week!

Manitou Grill & Event Center

No reviews yet

Located in Downtown White Bear Lake & Family owned since 2009

Tally's Dockside

No reviews yet

Paradise Found "Live Fresh - Stay Salty"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston