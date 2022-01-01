Campbell restaurants you'll love

Go
Campbell restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Campbell

Campbell's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Campbell restaurants

Naschmarkt Restaurant image

 

Naschmarkt Restaurant

384 East Campbell Avenue, Campbell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Trio$38.00
Side Spatzle$10.00
Goat Cheese Purse Salad$14.00
More about Naschmarkt Restaurant
Brew City Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brew City Grill

651 W. Hamilton ave, Campbell

Avg 4.6 (1528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
STEVE AUSTIN$17.00
BBQ sauce, onion crisps, sharp cheddar, bacon, fried serrano chile, brioche bun
CRISPY CHICKEN$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, sweet & smokey sauce, brioche bun
STEAK SANDWICH$19.00
Skirt steak, avocado, gruyere cheese, grilled onions, chipotle aioli, grilled sourdough
More about Brew City Grill
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard image

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell

Avg 4.2 (1212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Enchiladas Suizas$17.00
chicken enchiladas, queso Oaxaca, jack cheese, crema, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde and refried beans with queso fresco
Protein$13.00
grilled Mary's free-range chicken, pinto beans, arroz verde, sweet potato, avocado, cabbage, salsa fresca
Carne Asada Tacos w/ Refried Beans$12.00
all natural flank steak, cilantro, onion, salsa de molcajete, with refried beans and queso fresco
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
Be.Steak.A image

STEAKS

Be.Steak.A

1887 S BASCOM AVE, CAMPBELL

Avg 4.5 (1118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mashed Potatoes$17.00
Filet Mignon$55.00
Creamed Leeks$13.00
More about Be.Steak.A
Orchard City Kitchen image

TAPAS

Orchard City Kitchen

1875 S Bascom Ave, Campbell

Avg 4.3 (7474 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bavarian Burger$20.00
one 8 oz. patty ◦ dill havarti ◦ black currant jam ◦ egg salad ◦ braised cabbage ◦ pretzel bun ◦ fries ◦ t
**no modifications or substitutions**
Three Biscuits$8.50
with honey butter!
Spicy Chicken Dumplings$17.00
buddhas aioli ◦ tuk trey ◦ peanuts ◦ pink peppercorn
**S**
More about Orchard City Kitchen
Blue Line Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

415 E. Campbell Ave, Campbell

Avg 4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad (Entreé Size)$14.00
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
Large Cheese$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
More about Blue Line Pizza
Al Castello Ristorante Italiano image

 

Al Castello Ristorante Italiano

3155 S Bascom Ave, Campbell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.95
Calzone Classico - 156$16.95
Spaghetti alla Carbonara$18.95
More about Al Castello Ristorante Italiano
One Fish Raw Bar image

 

One Fish Raw Bar

193 east campbell ave, campbell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SASHIMI PLATTER$40.00
CHEF'S CHOICE OF 5 DIFFERENT SASHIMI, CHOICE OF SAUCE
BRUSSEL SPROUT CAESAR$12.00
BRUSSEL SPROUT CAESAR SALAD
HAMACHI LOIN$23.00
XO SAUCE
More about One Fish Raw Bar
STACKS image

FRENCH FRIES

STACKS

139 E Campbell Ave, Campbell

Avg 4.3 (7024 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmers Breakfast$17.75
TOGO Coffee$2.80
Jeremy's Waffle$16.35
More about STACKS
Uncle John's Pancake House image

PANCAKES

Uncle John's Pancake House

2125 South Winchester Blvd, Campbell

Avg 4.5 (4621 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
UNCLE JOHN'S SKILLET$16.00
Ham, sausage, bacon, onions, jack and white cheddar, country potatoes, pancakes or toast.
BELGIAN WAFFLE$9.00
Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, butter and syrup.
BACON & EGGS$15.00
Four strips thick cut bacon, two eggs any style, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
More about Uncle John's Pancake House
Pacific Catch image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Catch

1875 S Bascom Ave. #550, Campbell

Avg 4.5 (15280 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pacific Catch
BAE - Campbell image

 

BAE - Campbell

533 E Campbell Ave, Campbell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean Emp$5.35
Granny's Apple Empanada$3.75
Spinach And Cheese$5.35
More about BAE - Campbell
Restaurant banner

 

Mango Crazy - Campbell

475 E. Campbell Ave, Campbell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bionico$7.99
Apple, Banana, Grapes, Strawberries, House Cream, Granola, Raisins, Coconut, & Honey. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk.
Corn In A Cup$6.49
Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.
Piña Loka$9.49
Pineapple, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Mango, Crunchy Peanuts, Tamarindo candy pieces, Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, Chamoy, and Tajin. Served inside a Pineapple shell.
More about Mango Crazy - Campbell
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Sorelle Italian Bistro

915 S San Tomas Aquino Rd #500, Campbell

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sorelle Italian Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Campbell

Waffles

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Campbell to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Milpitas

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston