Campbell restaurants you'll love

More about Naschmarkt Restaurant
Naschmarkt Restaurant
384 East Campbell Avenue, Campbell
|Popular items
|Sausage Trio
|$38.00
|Side Spatzle
|$10.00
|Goat Cheese Purse Salad
|$14.00
More about Brew City Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brew City Grill
651 W. Hamilton ave, Campbell
|Popular items
|STEVE AUSTIN
|$17.00
BBQ sauce, onion crisps, sharp cheddar, bacon, fried serrano chile, brioche bun
|CRISPY CHICKEN
|$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, sweet & smokey sauce, brioche bun
|STEAK SANDWICH
|$19.00
Skirt steak, avocado, gruyere cheese, grilled onions, chipotle aioli, grilled sourdough
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
SMOOTHIES
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell
|Popular items
|2 Enchiladas Suizas
|$17.00
chicken enchiladas, queso Oaxaca, jack cheese, crema, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde and refried beans with queso fresco
|Protein
|$13.00
grilled Mary's free-range chicken, pinto beans, arroz verde, sweet potato, avocado, cabbage, salsa fresca
|Carne Asada Tacos w/ Refried Beans
|$12.00
all natural flank steak, cilantro, onion, salsa de molcajete, with refried beans and queso fresco
More about Be.Steak.A
STEAKS
Be.Steak.A
1887 S BASCOM AVE, CAMPBELL
|Popular items
|Mashed Potatoes
|$17.00
|Filet Mignon
|$55.00
|Creamed Leeks
|$13.00
More about Orchard City Kitchen
TAPAS
Orchard City Kitchen
1875 S Bascom Ave, Campbell
|Popular items
|Bavarian Burger
|$20.00
one 8 oz. patty ◦ dill havarti ◦ black currant jam ◦ egg salad ◦ braised cabbage ◦ pretzel bun ◦ fries ◦ t
**no modifications or substitutions**
|Three Biscuits
|$8.50
with honey butter!
|Spicy Chicken Dumplings
|$17.00
buddhas aioli ◦ tuk trey ◦ peanuts ◦ pink peppercorn
**S**
More about Blue Line Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
415 E. Campbell Ave, Campbell
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad (Entreé Size)
|$14.00
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
|Large Cheese
|$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
|Large Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
More about Al Castello Ristorante Italiano
Al Castello Ristorante Italiano
3155 S Bascom Ave, Campbell
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$17.95
|Calzone Classico - 156
|$16.95
|Spaghetti alla Carbonara
|$18.95
More about One Fish Raw Bar
One Fish Raw Bar
193 east campbell ave, campbell
|Popular items
|SASHIMI PLATTER
|$40.00
CHEF'S CHOICE OF 5 DIFFERENT SASHIMI, CHOICE OF SAUCE
|BRUSSEL SPROUT CAESAR
|$12.00
BRUSSEL SPROUT CAESAR SALAD
|HAMACHI LOIN
|$23.00
XO SAUCE
More about STACKS
FRENCH FRIES
STACKS
139 E Campbell Ave, Campbell
|Popular items
|Farmers Breakfast
|$17.75
|TOGO Coffee
|$2.80
|Jeremy's Waffle
|$16.35
More about Uncle John's Pancake House
PANCAKES
Uncle John's Pancake House
2125 South Winchester Blvd, Campbell
|Popular items
|UNCLE JOHN'S SKILLET
|$16.00
Ham, sausage, bacon, onions, jack and white cheddar, country potatoes, pancakes or toast.
|BELGIAN WAFFLE
|$9.00
Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, butter and syrup.
|BACON & EGGS
|$15.00
Four strips thick cut bacon, two eggs any style, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
More about Pacific Catch
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Pacific Catch
1875 S Bascom Ave. #550, Campbell
More about BAE - Campbell
BAE - Campbell
533 E Campbell Ave, Campbell
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Emp
|$5.35
|Granny's Apple Empanada
|$3.75
|Spinach And Cheese
|$5.35
More about Mango Crazy - Campbell
Mango Crazy - Campbell
475 E. Campbell Ave, Campbell
|Popular items
|Bionico
|$7.99
Apple, Banana, Grapes, Strawberries, House Cream, Granola, Raisins, Coconut, & Honey. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk.
|Corn In A Cup
|$6.49
Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.
|Piña Loka
|$9.49
Pineapple, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Mango, Crunchy Peanuts, Tamarindo candy pieces, Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, Chamoy, and Tajin. Served inside a Pineapple shell.