Campbell breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Campbell
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
SMOOTHIES
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell
|Popular items
|Flautas de Pollo
|$14.00
three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole
|Protein
|$13.00
grilled Mary's free-range chicken, pinto beans, arroz verde, sweet potato, avocado, cabbage, salsa fresca
|Carne Asada Tacos w/ Refried Beans
|$12.00
all natural flank steak, cilantro, onion, salsa de molcajete, with refried beans and queso fresco
More about STACKS
FRENCH FRIES
STACKS
139 E Campbell Ave, Campbell
|Popular items
|Bacon Avocado Omelet
|$17.25
|Chocolate Divine
|$13.50
|TOGO Coffee
|$2.80
More about Uncle John's Pancake House
PANCAKES
Uncle John's Pancake House
2125 South Winchester Blvd, Campbell
|Popular items
|MEAT LOVERS
|$15.50
Ham, bacon, sausage, onion, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
|UNCLE JOHN'S SKILLET
|$16.00
Ham, sausage, bacon, onions, jack and white cheddar, country potatoes, pancakes or toast.
|BACON & EGGS
|$15.00
Four strips thick cut bacon, two eggs any style, hash browns, pancakes or toast.