Campbell breakfast spots you'll love

LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard image

LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell

Avg 4.2 (1212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flautas de Pollo$14.00
three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole
Protein$13.00
grilled Mary's free-range chicken, pinto beans, arroz verde, sweet potato, avocado, cabbage, salsa fresca
Carne Asada Tacos w/ Refried Beans$12.00
all natural flank steak, cilantro, onion, salsa de molcajete, with refried beans and queso fresco
STACKS image

STACKS

139 E Campbell Ave, Campbell

Avg 4.3 (7024 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Avocado Omelet$17.25
Chocolate Divine$13.50
TOGO Coffee$2.80
Uncle John's Pancake House image

Uncle John's Pancake House

2125 South Winchester Blvd, Campbell

Avg 4.5 (4621 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MEAT LOVERS$15.50
Ham, bacon, sausage, onion, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
UNCLE JOHN'S SKILLET$16.00
Ham, sausage, bacon, onions, jack and white cheddar, country potatoes, pancakes or toast.
BACON & EGGS$15.00
Four strips thick cut bacon, two eggs any style, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
